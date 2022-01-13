University of Hyderabad (UoH) is collaborating with Cambridge University Press to design a certificate programme in Publishing and the programme will commence from June 2022.

It is under the Institution of Eminence (IoE) project of UoH that the varsity's Department of English has proposed this three-month programme. The programme will offer 20 credits and will be taught by industry experts in the main. It will have an internship component as well. The business of publishing, the life of a book, the editorial process and many other components will be taught during the course of this programme.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, shared that he is delighted with collaboration. He went on to add that, "The certificate programme in Publishing which our Department of English has proposed with Cambridge under the IoE project is exactly the kind of skill-based, employment-centric programme with industry tie-in that we need for both the NEP 2020 and the IoE.”