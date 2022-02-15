The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has a new Chairman and its Vineet Joshi, who is an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Government of India, who has been assigned the charge. This was informed by the officials on Monday, February 15.

This development is followed by relinquishing of charge by Manoj Ahuja, former CBSE Chairman, as he was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, as per a report in PTI.

"Consequent upon reliving of Manoj Ahuja from the post of CBSE chairman, the charge has been assigned to Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing assignments," a senior Ministry of Education official said, as quoted in a report by PTI. Regarding the same, an official order by the Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy was issued on February 14, 2022.

Vineet Joshi is an IAS officer from the 1992 batch of Manipur cadre who has served as the chairman of CBSE and currently, he is also the Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA). IIT Kanpur is his alma mater. He has served as the resident commissioner of the Government of Manipur.