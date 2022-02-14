From today, February 14, to Saturday, February 19, under Section 144 of CrPC, prohibitory orders have been clamped around 200-metre radius of all high schools that fall under the Mangaluru police commissionerate limits.

As a precautionary measure against the hijab row, this move has been taken, especially since all high schools are reopening today after the holiday that was declared by the Government of Karnataka. Considering the fact that the Mangaluru Commissionerate is presently a sensitive region, the order has been issued to maintain law and order and to ensure that no crowds gather, as the commissioner said in a communique, as per a PTI report.

It was city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar who issued the order. It will be effective from February 14, 6 am to February 19, 6 pm.

The district of Udipi, the epicentre of the protests, had already issued similar orders around all the high schools of the district and the period is the same as well.

In Karnataka High Court's interim order, it was requested that the Government of Karnataka reopens educational institutions as soon as possible and that students should not be permitted to wear hijab, saffron shawls or the like within classrooms.