The term-end examination (TEE) for all programmes will be conducted by IGNOU from March 4. The examinations were meant to be held in January-February as per regular schedule but this time the admission deadlines were extended several times causing the term beginning to be delayed.

The university will put out a detailed datesheet of the exams soon on its website. The exams were delayed due to the Omicron wave across the country. They were to be held from January 20 to February 23.

The official notice states, "It is notified that the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2021 of the University will be conducted across the country and in overseas centres from March 04, 2022 onwards for all the programmes of the University.”