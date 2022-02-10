Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is now offering programmes in the discipline of rural development. It has launched certificate, postgraduate diploma and masters programmes in this academic area. Interested students can register for the courses on the official website of IGNOU at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Like other certificate courses, the duration of the Rural Development course will also be 6 months. The PG diploma and masters course would be for a duration of 1 year and 2 years respectively. Candidates would have to pay a fee of Rs 1,800 for the certificate course, Rs 2,400 for the postgraduate course and Rs 5,900 for the master's programme.

Following are the steps to apply for these programmes:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU Samarth mentioned above

Step 2: Select the registration link and enter the personal information details

Step 3: Sign in to the account and fill in the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit the application once done

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference