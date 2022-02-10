Published: 10th February 2022
Now IGNOU begins to offer Rural Development programmes. Check the details inside on how to apply
The Rural Development programmes are offered on a certificate, PG diploma and master's levels
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is now offering programmes in the discipline of rural development. It has launched certificate, postgraduate diploma and masters programmes in this academic area. Interested students can register for the courses on the official website of IGNOU at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.
Like other certificate courses, the duration of the Rural Development course will also be 6 months. The PG diploma and masters course would be for a duration of 1 year and 2 years respectively. Candidates would have to pay a fee of Rs 1,800 for the certificate course, Rs 2,400 for the postgraduate course and Rs 5,900 for the master's programme.
READ ALSO : Ministry of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship signs MoU with IGNOU to link vocational education, training with higher education
Following are the steps to apply for these programmes:
Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU Samarth mentioned above
Step 2: Select the registration link and enter the personal information details
Step 3: Sign in to the account and fill in the application form
Step 4: Pay the application fees
Step 5: Submit the application once done
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference