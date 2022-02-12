With Coronavirus cases going down significantly, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has scheduled to conduct the secondary and higher secondary examinations in offline mode from March 2. A decision was taken to allot different centres to students of Class 10 and 12 other than their own schools so that COVID protocols and social distancing could be maintained.

The timetable for the board examinations was issued back in December and the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent. According to a notice, students must submit a minimum of two assignments out of the six given to them. Failing to do so would result in them not being allowed to attempt the board exams.

READ ALSO : Chhattisgarh to move all classes, exams online following rise in COVID-19 cases

CBSE, meanwhile, has scheduled to conduct offline board exams from April 26.