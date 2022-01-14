The Chhattisgarh government has bowed down to the uninhibited spike in COVID-19 cases in the state and finally suspended all offline classes in school, colleges and universities.

The state government has also restricted the number of staff allowed to be present in educational institutions at a given time in order to curb the rise in cases. In accordance with the roster method, only one-third of the staff is allowed to be present at institutions at once.

Furthermore, the Chhattisgarh's Higher Education Department has given directions for all semester exams to be conducted either online or in a hybrid mode. Universities have been asked to issue guidelines for students in accordance with these new rules.