It was indicated by Karnataka's Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh, on Friday, February 11, that the decision regarding the reopening of pre-university and degree colleges will most likely be taken on February 14, Monday.

It was on Thursday, February 10, that it was decided by the Government of Karnataka that high school students, up to Class X, will resume classes from February 14 and thereafter, pre-university and degree colleges might reopen, as reported by the PTI.

"High schools will resume on Monday and during the meeting that will be convened by the Chief Minister on Monday evening, we will try to take a decision regarding starting classes for PUC and Degree College students at the earliest," Nagesh said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

In its interim order pending consideration of all the hijab row petitions, the Karnataka High Court on February 10, Thursday, requested the Government of Karnataka to reopen educational institutions and restrain students from wearing saffron shawls, hijab or any other religious flag within the classroom. After protests for and against hijab intensified, and in some parts, grew violent, the government had declared holidays for all high schools and colleges of the state for three days.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed that the Superintendent of Police of all the districts have been asked to ensure that law and order is maintained when the educational institutions reopen. Areas that are sensitive have been identified and the necessary measures are being taken there by the police he said and added that, "Investigation are on regarding those behind the row, our information is that there are some religious fanatics, who have tried to incite students, we will nab them."

The minister also shared that they have some information that it was pre-planned, but that he can't reveal the details. The information came out via investigation and the police is taking it seriously, he said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Director of Public Instruction and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats of all districts was in a virtual meeting to understand the ground information and to give directions.