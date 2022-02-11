Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) took to the area outside Karnataka Bhawan, Delhi and protested to show their solidarity with Muslim students. This happened on Friday, February 11.

As per a statement issued by the SFI, they stated that it was against the alleged attack on the education of girls in India that the protest was being conducted, as per a report in PTI.

Over a dozen students who were part of the protests were detained by the Delhi police. Yashita Singh, Secretary, SFI, said, as quoted in a report by PTI, "We were carrying out a peaceful protest but were detained by police. Several others were picked on their way to the protest site."

It was the student organisation's claim that they were "violently detained" at Karnataka Bhawan, Mandir Marg, Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road and Vasant Kunj police station. A Delhi police official informed that, totally, 37 students, including 16 women students, were detained.

A member of the SFI Delhi state committee member, Nancy, said that barring Muslim women from wearing hijab violates the constitutional rights granted to each and every religion under Article 25.

In its interim order pending consideration of all the hijab row petitions, the Karnataka High Court on February 10, Thursday, requested the Government of Karnataka to reopen educational institutions and restrain students from wearing saffron shawls, hijab or any other religious flag within the classroom.

After protests for and against hijab intensified, and in some parts, grew violent, the government had declared holidays for all high schools and colleges of the state for three days.