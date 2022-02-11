Cambridge University Press & Assessment (CUPA) and Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research (BIHER) formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a world-class academic research and language development centre for English, a first of its kind in the Asian sub-continent. This centre will explore academic and research-publishing initiatives for faculty members and students of BIHER and their constituent institutions.

Under the MoU, both partners will work closely to publish the highest quality of Learning Content and Assessments and certification for employability skills for students and English proficiency, teacher training, digital learning solutions for higher education institutions and schools. In addition to this, students and educators of both the institutes will get the opportunity to explore Cambridge English tests for faculty and students in the fields of engineering, healthcare and other disciplines. The test will be delivered through the institute's partner, Launchpad Learning Labs.

Furthermore, the MoU has also opened opportunities for admission tests for BIHER students as well as exploring BIHER as a test venue for admission tests for the University of Cambridge UK and other universities. Dr Sandeep Anand, Chancellor, BIHER, said, "Our association with CUPA will enable us to leverage mutual strength in academic research, faculty development programs and creating opportunities for our students across the globe. BIHER, a pioneer in quality education in India for over four decades now, is happy to be associated with CUPA by initiating the first of its kind excellence centre in academic research across India.

CUPA South Asia's MD, Arun Rajamani, said, "We are happy to be associated with BIHER and look forward to a very fruitful partnership ahead. We laud their initiative to create a wonderful ecosystem for the language-oriented academic research centre and their impetus to provide a platform to help students gain international certifications, which can open up a world of study, work or travel opportunities. These high-quality international exams are designed to develop practical English language communication skills for academic and professional success, extensively researched by one of the world's largest dedicated language research teams.

These exams open doors to higher education, improve employment opportunities and increase students' choice of study or work. With a Cambridge English Certificate, the student will be able to prove their English language skills to universities, employers and governments around the world.