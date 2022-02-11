Cambridge University Press and Assessment and Hindustan Group of Institutions formally signed an MoU to work closely to develop English proficiency and employability skills, publish the highest quality of research, offer international education programmes and qualifications for school students, and train teachers on innovative and reflective practices.



The agreement was signed by Arun Rajamani, Managing Director, South Asia Cambridge University Press and Assessment and Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Director and CEO, Hindustan Group of Institutions, in the presence of Ashok Verghese, Director, Hindustan Group of Institutions, Arunachalam, Regional Director, Dilip Kottapadath, Regional Manager and Karthik, from Cambridge University Press and Assessment.

Cambridge University Press and Assessment, South Asia’s MD, Arun Rajamani, said, “Our job markets are undergoing revolutionary changes, this requires a significant relook at how to approach employability, both from a student and an educator’s point of view. Cambridge brings with it a wealth of pedagogic expertise, advanced digital learning solutions, and immense opportunities to help propel Indian research to the world. Cambridge qualifications focus on the soft skills that enable learners to reach their maximum potential at their workplace. I am confident that this partnership will give students as well as teachers the right skills and toolset for success. Together, these offerings will help us fill gaps between the demand and actual supply of key work-related skills.’’

Hindustan Group of Institutions Director and CEO, Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, said, “Our association with Cambridge University Press and Assessment will enable us to meet the learning needs and demands of our students, and training aspirations of faculty across all levels. Educational institutes must provide learners opportunities to gain essential skills for the job market. In today’s world, it is essential for teachers and leaders too to develop their professional thinking and practice throughout their careers.”