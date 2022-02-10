Show cause notices have been issued to two private universities for offering degree and diploma courses in collaboration with EdTechs. It is the technical education regulator All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) that has issued the notice stating that this kind of "outsourcing" is a violation of norms.

This notice comes in the light of the University Grants Commission (UGC) warning both universities and colleges against offering courses, whether via distance-learning or online mode, in collaboration with EdTech companies and that there will be no "franchise" agreement permitted, as far as norms go.

“We have identified two such universities whose advertisements were visible and have issued them show cause notices. They have been asked to explain the kind of outsourcing arrangement they have with these companies and also respond as to why their approval should not be withdrawn,” AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said, as quoted in PTI.

The AICTE chairman also appealed to the public and stakeholders to inform the council if they come across any similar arrangements between universities and EdTechs. Since they identified only two so far, show cause notices have been issued to them, but if the council finds there are more, show cause notices will be issued to them as well and action will be taken, he said.

It may be recalled that earlier, the chairman had issued a clarification regarding EdTech companies and had clearly stated that the government is not against them, but they will not be permitted to delve into areas that do not fall under their domain.

The chairman went on to share that these EdTechs were giving advertisements for PG courses in management and computer application, courses which can be offered by universities and approved colleges only. When even the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) weren't permitted to offer PG in management, but only a PG diploma in management up until in the Parliament, an act was passed, how can they allow EdTechs to do so, he questioned.