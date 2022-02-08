In the Lok Sabha, the hijab row in Karnataka was raised by TN Prathapan, Congress MP from Thrissur, Kerala and he stated that India cannot lose its diversity.



"Where are we taking our India? We cannot lose our diversity. I request the Education Minister to intervene in this matter to ensure the constitutional rights of the students," said the Congress MP during the Budget Session in the Lower House, as per a report in ANI.



"Many colleges in Karnataka are banning girl students with hijabs from entering classrooms and colleges. Now, these girls with hijab are sitting outside the colleges and demanding their fundamental rights," shared the MP and added that, "Hijab is part of the culture and religious identity of Muslim woman. it is like mangalsutra for Hindus, crucifix for Christians and turbans for Sikhs."

It was on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Karnataka's Udupi district that the hijab protests commenced when a few students alleged that they were being kept from sitting in classes. Soon, students wearing hijab weren't allowed on campus at Government PU College in Kundapura.



It was on Saturday, February 5, that the pre-University education board released a circular that clearly stated that students can wear only those uniforms that were approved by the administration of the respective schools and colleges and that no other religious practices will be permitted in colleges.