After days of protest, students wearing a hijab have been allowed to enter the campus of Government PU College on Monday, February 7, in Kundapura area of Udupi, Karnataka. However, such students will be seated in separate classrooms, informed the school administration.

"The situation is under control in Kundapura and students are being allowed to come to the colleges and the campus even if they're wearing a hijab. There is no law and order situation in Kundapur," said ST Siddalingappa, Additional Superintendent of Police, Udupi. Students of Government Pre-University College were protesting near the campus after they were allegedly denied entry into classrooms on Friday, February 4, for wearing a hijab.

On Saturday, the Pre-University Education Board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. This was after the controversy had snowballed as students had come to college wearing saffron shawls to protest against the hijab.



Earlier in the day, two persons were arrested for carrying a knife near the protesting students, said the police official. "Two persons have been arrested and three others have absconded. We are trying to trace them. One of them was in possession of a knife. They are not locals and hail from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," said Siddalingappa.