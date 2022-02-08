Jawaharlal Nehru University finally has a new Vice-Chancellor and she is Prof Santishree D Pandit who was a professor in the Department of Politics and Public Administration under Pune's Savitri Bai Phule University.



Reactions on Twitter ranged from people calling her "problematic" to a "Sanatani Tigress". Subir Sinha, who has stated that he is an academic in his Twitter bio, tweeted, "Modi predictably has appointed an out and out bigot as the new #JNU Vice Chancellor".



Makarand R Paranjape, Professor of English at JNU, welcomed her appointment in a tweet and wished her a successful term.

ABVP's All India Girl's Work Twitter handle extended congratulations to the new VC and stated that, "JNU will surely achieve greater heights under her leadership." This was retweeted by the official handle of ABVP. The ABVP JNU Unit President Shivam Chaurasia also congratulated the new VC.



JNU-NSUI State President Prashant Kumar tweeted, "Before welcoming the new VC, kindly do a bit of research - what she believes in, what she says, how she acts! Any premier university can’t afford such thinking and acting." He went on to share previous tweets from Twitter handle Dr Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit (@SantishreeD) in which, she asked for banning of "naxal groups" from JNU and said, "Stop funding communal campuses like Jamia and St. Stephens"



As per a report in The Indian Express, the controversial tweets from the unverified account, @SantishreeD, have been deleted and now, the profile doesn't exist on Twitter. Following the uproar on social media, wherein, several handles were sharing controversial tweets of @SantishreeD, the tweets and the profile were deleted.