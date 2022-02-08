For the academic session 2021-22, as many as 312 girl cadets have found admission in Class VI of the existing 33 Sainik Schools. This is the information that the government shared in the Lok Sabha on Monday, February 7.



In response to a question, Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence, shared that for the first time ever, about six to ten girl cadets have been admitted in Class VI in each of the Sainik Schools that exist. "312 girl cadets have been admitted in Class VI in existing 33 Sainik Schools with effect from 2021-22 session," he said, as per a report in PTI.

As per the details provided by Bhatt, as many as ten girl cadets were admitted in each of the 23 Sainik Schools meanwhile, nine girl cadets have been admitted in six schools. Two schools admitted eight girl cadets each and another two admitted six girl cadets each.



Under a new scheme, 100 new Sainik Schools are being set up.