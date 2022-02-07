In light of declining COVID-19 cases, the Government of Gujarat reopened schools for Classes I to IX from today, February 7.

As per a new circular which was issued by the state government, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be followed while running offline and in-person classes. Meanwhile, online classes will also continue and it is up to the students to choose between the two mediums.

"The schools are closing and reopening again and again due to COVID. As a result, we are facing a lot of problems. In offline classes, our doubts are solved easily as the teachers are around. We are following COVID protocols in school," Jia, a student of Class VI, shared, as quoted in an ANI report.

Unnati Chaudhary, a Class VII student of Nishan Higher Secondary School, Ahmedabad, said that, "I request the government not to close and reopen school again and again. Please keep the schools offline only. The online classes are also affecting our eyes."

"If the base is half-baked then the students' education future is at stake. This offline teacher and student link shouldn't break for the students' better learning," opined a school authority.

It was from December 2021 that offline classes were suspended for these classes because COVID-19 cases were rising, but the state education department continued Classes X and XII in both physical and virtual modes.