In connection with a case with regards to irregularities when it comes to appointments and the procurement of materials during the tenure of former director Ravi Kant, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe against the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh. This was announced by the bureau on February 6.



Post this, as per a report in IANS, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of AIIMS, Harish Thapliyal, went on to confirm that the investigating agency of India has initiated a probe into the case of irregularities in procurement and recruitment that were made when Ravi Kant was the director of AIIMS Rishikesh.

The PRO also went on to inform that it was on February 5 that a CBI team had initiated a search operation at various places in Rishikesh and had recovered several documents that were incriminating in nature. Earlier as well, the bureau had conducted an in-depth probe into the matter and now, further probe is on.



As per sources, the CBI might summon Ravi Kant, former director, AIIMS Rishikesh, to join the probe. His statement will also be recorded, the sources shared.