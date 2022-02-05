Tamil Nadu's Bharathidasan University has started off with the process of online exams for UG and PG students and the varsity says it has been going hassle-free so far, The Hindu reported. The exams, which began on February 1, will go on until February 22.

The university has already issued instructions to the affiliated colleges stating that the examination will be conducted in two sessions, the first session will be from 10 am to 1 pm and the second session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

There is a general perception among teachers that the students would have attempted the exams well as they were prepared for in-person exams before the decision to conduct online exams was announced.

The announcement on online exams came from the government only a week before the start of the process. Against the requirement of 90 working days per semester specified by the University Grants Commission, the duration of the odd semester has encompassed over 125 working days, according to senior teachers.

Nevertheless, the even semester must also account for 90 working days, going by the rule book. In such an eventuality, the even semester exam could be conducted only during June, and the results could be published only a month after the exam, a college head said. Teachers said they will have to forgo the summer vacation for completion of the even semester, in compliance with the fulfilment of 90 working days.

As for the odd semester results, the college heads expected the valuation process to take place during the last week of this month and the first week of March. The Bharathidasan University has made it clear that only the answer scripts of students who have paid the exam fee will be evaluated.