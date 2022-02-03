Muslim girls not being allowed to enter the college in Karnataka's Udupi district for wearing hijab gained national attention on Thursday with former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and former Union Minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slamming the authorities over the issue.

Both the leaders tweeted a video in which a staff of a Government PU College in Kundapur of Udupi district is seen slamming the gate on the face of girls who are trying to enter the college campus. Mehbooba who also sports a hijab, said "Beti bachao, beti pardhao is yet another hollow slogan. Muslims are being denied the right to education simply because of their attire. Legitimising the marginalisation of Muslims is one more step towards converting Gandhi's India into Godse's India."

Tharoor tweeted that the Indian culture does not allow such action. He said, "It's been a strength of India that everyone is free to wear what they want. If the hijab is disallowed, what about the Sikh turban? The Hindu's forehead mark? The Christian's Crucifix? This college is going down a slippery slope. Let the girls in. Let them study. Let them decide."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters in Bengaluru, that except for the uniform decided by the education institutions, the students should not wear hijab or saffron shawl. The educational institutions should overcome the barriers of religion and caste and have the feeling that all are one, he said. Religious practices should be followed in places of worship, he added. The minister added that he has directed the police to keep an eye on fundamental organisations and take stern action against those who disturb unity.