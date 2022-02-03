The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch Chandrayaan-3 in August 2022, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, told the Lok Sabha on February 2.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said, "Based on the learnings from Chandrayaan-2 and suggestions made by the national level experts, the realization of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress. Many related hardware and their special tests are successfully completed and the launch is scheduled for August 2022."

The minister said that the number of missions planned during 2022 (Jan to Dec'22) are 19 viz., eight launch vehicle missions, seven spacecraft missions and four technology demonstrator missions.

Several ongoing missions were impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, reprioritization of projects has taken place in the backdrop of Space Sector reforms and newly introduced demand-driven models. The following missions were realized in the last 3 years.