The videos have gone viral of students trying to write exams in the light from the headlights. The internet has been wondering who these students are and why did they have to go to such great lengths. Here is what happened. The incident took place at the Maharaja Harendra Kishore College and over 500 students were faced with the inconvenience. The Bihar School Examination Board has just started holding the Class XII board examinations as COVID cases dropped in the state, The Indian Express reported.

The examination, which was scheduled to begin at 1.45 pm and end at 5 pm, began at 4.30 pm, said the Motihari police. Chhatauni police station with help from the local administration had to immediately arrange generators to provide light to the examinees. East Champaran District Magistrate SK Ashok said, “It is true that the examination for the second shift paper was delayed and students had to face inconvenience. We have asked the district superintendent of education to look into the matter.” The district administration removed the centre’s superintendent and ordered a probe into the lapse.

Motihari Sub-Divisional Officer Suman Saurabh Yadav reportedly said, “As it was the prime responsibility of the centre’s superintendent to make seating arrangements, he has been replaced.” A guardian of a student, who did not wish to be named, told the Express, “While the students sitting inside the classrooms somehow managed to write their papers in the poor lights of bulbs, others sitting in the balcony struggled due to lack of proper light. When they complained to the authorities, they switched on the headlights of a couple of four-wheelers parked inside the campus.”

