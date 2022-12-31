The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University to declare applicants with a 10+diploma/ITI+degree stream eligible for admission to the three-year LLB programme. After recording the submission of the counsel for the Bar Council of India (BCI), that it has decided to relax the eligibility requirements to include those who have completed an engineering degree after completing a diploma or ITI for applying for admission, Justice CV Karthikeyan ordered the university to make the necessary modifications to its prospectus for future admissions.

It was on a petition filed by C Gomathi of Andipalayam in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the order was passed. She prayed for the court to issue directives to the university to include the pattern of the qualifying examination 10+diploma/ITI+undergraduation eligible for applying for three years LLB Hons and LLB (affiliated law colleges) degree courses. She said that as a candidate with a 10+diploma+undergraduate degree, she would lose the chance to apply for the three-year law programme in the 2022–2023 academic year if the pattern is not included in the eligibility criteria, as reported by The New Indian Express.