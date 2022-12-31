At the fourth meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board (APHEPB), held in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, December 29, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, urged educational institutions to assume greater responsibility for preparing the next generation to play a pivotal role in the development of the nation.

The initiative was launched by Professor K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of the APHEPB, at Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University at Lam, Guntur. Satheesh Reddy spoke to the gathering digitally and stated, "The youth should move towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India initiatives. They should, at college and university level, be provided with better education and facilities and should be included in social service programmes to develop a sense of social responsibility in them,” stated a report by The New Indian Express.

APHEPB Chairman Professor Hemanchandra Reddy said, "This meeting is held with an initiative to discuss and prepare suitable education methods, research and facilities and to share information among various universities. Several initiatives are being introduced in higher education to inculcate social consciousness in students. As part of it, a two months community service project is introduced in the academics of degree, and vocational education students and over 2 lakh students completed this in 2021.”

The Professor also added, “APSCHE has been taking several measures to increase quality standards in higher education in the state. As part of it, APHEPB was set up in 2020, with five clusters coordinating all central, state, and private universities including Tirupati, Anantapur, Amaravati, Godavari and Visakhapatnam."

The technical exhibition was inaugurated by Chairman Reddy, ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy and State College Education Department Commissioner Pola Bhaskar. Officials and vice-chancellors from various universities attended the event, stated The New Indian Express report.