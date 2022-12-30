Applications are now open for the 2023-25 batch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program at the Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM) in Hyderabad, one of the oldest business schools in South India. Candidates can apply online, according to Dr S Durga Prasad, the director of the institute, VJIM as per a press note issued in Hyderabad today, December 30.

The application forms are available here: https://apply.vjim.edu.in/. The VJIM offers PGDM courses in several fields, including General Management, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, Business Analytics, Travel and Tourism, and Media Management. To be eligible to apply, students must have completed a bachelor's degree from a University Grants Commission (UGC)-recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST candidates). Students who are graduating in 2023 are also eligible to apply.

Candidates who are qualified based on their application will be invited for a personal interview with a faculty member of VJIM. The purpose of the interview is to get a better sense of the candidates' character, personality, expectations, motivations, and goals. The final decision for admission to VJIM's programmes will be based on a combination of factors, including work experience, employability, academic qualifications, English language skills, admission test scores, the Statement of Purpose (SoP), and the results of the interview.

The results of the interview will be announced within a week to the selected candidates. The newly admitted batch will be the 31st batch at the institute, according to the press release.

The institute offers scholarships for its PGDM programme, which will be awarded to candidates based on their performance on a scholarship test. The test will evaluate areas such as aptitude and reasoning, communication and interpretation, general knowledge, and awareness, among others.