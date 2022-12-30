The state's Directorate of Education has issued a circular instructing all schools in Delhi to follow NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) guidelines to eliminate corporal punishment. This directive comes in response to reports of several such incidents occurring in schools over the past month.

"All heads of government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the Directorate of Education are hereby directed to familiarise themselves with the guidelines formulated by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights regarding eliminating corporal punishment in schools and ensure the compliance of the guidelines in their respective schools," the circular says, as per a report by PTI.

Two weeks ago, a Class V student in a Delhi school was reportedly struck with a pair of scissors by her teacher, who then cut her hair and threw her off the first floor of the school building, causing a fracture to her facial bone. Another incident occurred in Karnataka on December 19, in which a Class IV student was reportedly thrown off the first floor of the school building, resulting in their death.

And today, on December 29, a 22-year-old tuition teacher was arrested by police officials for allegedly breaking the hand of a five-year-old girl and brutally beating her when she was unable to spell the word "parrot." The girl has been hospitalized, and her family has claimed that they had previously asked the teacher not to physically discipline her.