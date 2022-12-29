The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test- UGC NET on Thursday, December 29. The exam to determine whether students will be suitable to be recruited as assistant professors will begin on February 21 and end on March 10, 2023, the NTA said.

The Computer Based Test-CBT exam will be conducted in 83 subjects. And as per UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the NTA has been entrusted by the UGC to conduct the UGC-NET, as stated in a report by PTI.

The exam which is conducted twice a year determines the eligibility of Indian nationals to become assistant professor and junior research fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. Giving more details about this, the UGC chairman said, "The NTA will conduct UGC-NET's December edition for JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor in 83 subjects in CBT mode."

"The online applications will be accepted from December 29 to January 17. The exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 10," he said, as stated in a report by PTI.