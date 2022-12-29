The Spoken English classes and personality development course by the backward class department for students in post-matric hostels is receiving good responses in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka.

The programme is designed to help students residing in government hostels. These students hail from poor economic backgrounds and though they are good at studies, their English communication skills are poor. The programme is being held for over six months and the students from rural pockets seem to be more interested in Dakshina Kannada. There are over 5,000 backward class students staying in around 50 hostels in Dakshina Kannada who are attending English speaking classes. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced Rs 5 crore budget for the programme, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Coaching is being given with the help of guest lecturers and lecturers of government degree colleges. As many as 24 lecturers are part of the programme in the district. Rashmi SR, District Officer of Backward Classes told The New Indian Express that in rural areas, learning capabilities of students is slow and some students are disinterested; however, the department is taking steps to ensure maximum students get benefited from the free coaching.

"These classes are being held for 15 hours in a month after college hours. The response for the programme in urban areas is poor. However, students from villages are regularly attending classes. These students, especially studying in Kannada medium institutions, apart from learning English speaking skills, will be educated on banking, legal awareness, computer knowledge and also skills required to get jobs," she said, as reported by The New Indian Express.