The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday, December 28, that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2023. The admission process will start in mid-March 2023.

The NTA's announcement said that, "NTA will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023," stated a report by PTI. The Chairman of the University Grants Commission M Jagadesh Kumar said, "Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score."

Common University Admission Test (CUET) PG is a national-level entrance test conducted every year. The exam is conducted for candidates who want to seek admission to postgraduate programmes in the field of Arts, Science, Commerce and so on. Candidates applying for CUET PG must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognised university/institute. CUET PG 2023 application form will be available online mode and no other modes will be applicable.

The CUET-UG exam will be conducted between May 21 and May 31 of 2023, according to another announcement made by UGC. The application process will start the first week of February 2023.