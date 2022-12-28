The Aligarh Muslim University has announced that it will take swift action in response to the recent violence between two student groups on campus. An official stated the university will also implement strict measures to ensure the safety of all students. The announcement was made on Wednesday, December 28.



An altercation occurred on Saturday night when a Kashmiri student named Jibran, who lived in an AMU hostel, allegedly objected to a group of students from eastern UP playing a game of badminton outside his hostel room, according to a report by PTI.



In this regard, the Public Relations Office of the university released a statement on December 28, "Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has announced strict action against students found guilty of violence, bullying and troublemaking."



Giving more details about the clash between students, the statement said, "the warden and other authorities immediately reached there and tried to resolve the issue. The university has constituted a fact-finding committee for investigating the matter".



The proctor of the university, in response to the incident, stated, "Since, preventing and defusing acts of violence is the top priority of the university and we understand that physical assaults not only harm the victims but also negatively impact their physical and psychological health; we assure that an effective time-bound enquiry to ascertain the facts and circumstances will be taken to investigate the act of violence."



"The university authorities will follow the procedures that promote safety, and implement security of all students under threat from hooligans," the proctor added. According to Prof Wasim Ali, "A couple of weeks ago when a student was severely injured in a clash that broke out between two students, the guilty was identified and punished with suspension. The accused was also taken into police custody and a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in the local police station."



About regular classes and exams, the University Proctor, Prof Mohd Wasim Ali said, "The University is running smoothly. Classes for the first semester are going on in full swing and the examinations of the third semester are being conducted. No one will be allowed to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere".