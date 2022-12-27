President Droupadi Murmu addressed the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society during her visit to Hyderabad, Telangana on December 27. In her speech, she emphasized the importance of reading and encouraged the students to study more in order to broaden their understanding and perspective.

The president emphasised that reading is a valuable habit for personal development and a skill that will benefit students throughout their lives. She pointed out that in today's age of the internet and social media, where attention spans are short and communication is often limited, reading can be especially important for expanding understanding and perspective.



The president also highlighted the importance of education as the foundation of a nation, stating that it is the key to unlocking the full potential of every individual. During her visit, she inaugurated a photo exhibition on the 'Hyderabad Liberation Movement', which showcased the contributions of regional freedom fighters.

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Hyderabad is being celebrated, which holds great significance for the people of the region and the nation as a whole, according to the President.



She stressed on the importance of remembering that our independence is about building a bright future, saying "As we move into the future, it is up to the young people of India to ensure that we build upon the foundations laid by our forefathers and take our nation to new heights."