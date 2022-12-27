Jamia Millia Islamia formed a committee to examine the implementation of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) directive to begin offering four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) honours degrees in the following academic year, said a senior university official. Following this, the Academic Council will hear the committee's report during its meeting in January and the Executive Council, the university's highest decision-making body, will then discuss it, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Currently, the college has been following the procedure where students must complete a three-year undergraduate programme in order to be eligible for an honours degree. Giving more details, Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said, "We have formed a committee to look into implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) directives on four-year undergraduate degrees. The committee is looking into the matter and it is expected to submit a report in this regard soon."

"Currently, the committee is working out on how the three year syllabus will be divided into four years,'' he added. The Academic Council will discuss the matter during a meeting in January. After that, the Executive Council will discuss the matter, Al-Jafri added.

Earlier this month, the UGC announced the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes which will give students multiple entry and exit options, a choice between a single major and a double major, as well as interdisciplinary subject options.

Further, it requested that all higher learning institutes should take appropriate actions to adopt the UG programme's curriculum and credit structure. The framework was created by making changes to the current Choice-Based Credit System. Instead of the current three-year course, students will only be able to pursue a four-year honours degree under the programme. There will be two sorts of honours degrees available: honours and honours with research.