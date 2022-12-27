A principal of a Gurukul has been booked on charges of abusing and assaulting a Class XII student for singing a Telugu movie song, Ramuloo. Additionally, he has been booked for voluntarily and intentionally hurting and provoking, as stated in a report by IANS.

It was on December 22 that the incident had taken place in the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul, Tarvada Amreli, where complainant Uday Kalasiya was beaten by Principal Piyush Savaliya, said the Investigating Officer Bhavesh Amrelia. Giving more details, he informed that initially, the student did not inform his parents or lodge a complaint but when he couldn't bear the pain, he brought this issue to the notice of parents. And on Saturday night, they lodged a complaint.

Details about the complaint

According to the complaint, on December 22, in between two lectures, around 3 pm, the boy was singing the Ramuloo song. Following this, Principal Piyish Savaliya, whose office is adjacent to his classroom, came and abused him saying he had insulted the 'Swami' by singing the song, as stated in a report by IANS.

This was followed by the principal taking the boy to his chambers where he first beat the boy with a chappal (footwear) and then with a stick, alleged the student. Sharing his views on the incident, Gurukul Head Hiren Chortha claimed to the media that, "This institute has been running since the last 75 years, and in the past never has such an incident reported."

Further, the Gurukul Head said he was told the students were using foul language and hence, were punished. The issue was sorted out on the premises. But only after returning home, the student lodged the complaint. So, if the allegations made by the student are proven, action will be taken against Piyush Savaliya, he asserted.