COVID is back in action and amid this, the School and Mass Education Minister, Government of Odisha, Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday, December 26, said the department may conduct summative assessment (SA) II exams of Class X and annual exams of Plus II final year students as per COVID guidelines if needed, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the Minister urged the students to come to school wearing masks to avert any possibility of the spread of COVID. In this context, he said, "I will urge students to come to school wearing masks and follow COVID appropriate behaviour on the campuses. Besides, the government, if needed, will go for the SA - II and annual Plus II exams following COVID guidelines," Dash said.

Moreover, as per sources, the SA-II is expected to take place in February, while the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is thinking of conducting the Annual Higher Secondary Exams (AHSE) 2023 for the Plus II final year students in March. Additionally, members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh also urged the state government to ensure that adequate precautions are placed in advance to ensure that there is no further disruption of education or the exam process due to the COVID outbreak, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Sharing his views in this context, Mahsangh Chairperson Basudev Bhatt said, "Students have already suffered a lot in terms of learning due to lockdown, shutdown and other COVID restrictions on offline education during the last two years. Adequate steps should be taken to ensure that the same is not repeated."