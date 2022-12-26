Recently, the Taliban banned university education for girls and now, standing in solidarity with women, male students in the country have boycotted their classes condemning this move, as stated in a report by Tolo news on December 25. The male students have put forward a strong opposition to attending classes until they are open for female students as well, as stated in a report by ANI.

Sharing his views on this, a student Muzamel said, "We will continue our boycott and if the female classes are not reopened, we will also boycott our lessons and will not continue education." Adding to this, another student Nawidullah said, "Universities are closed for our sisters. We don't want to go to university either."

"My two sisters are also pursuing higher education, but due to the closure of institutions, I will not continue as well," Tolo news quoted Mohebullah, another student as saying.

Having said that, lecturers are also in support of condemning the Taliban move. In this regard, numerous lecturers at Kabul University also called out the Taliban to reconsider their decision, saying the closure of educational institutes is unfortunate. "We ask the Islamic Emirate to reopen universities for our sisters," said Tawfiqullah, a lecturer.

It was from August 15, 2021, the de facto authorities barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses, as stated in a report by ANI.