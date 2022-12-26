A student died after the main gate of the school crashed on her, police said on Monday, December 26. The Rampura village Primary School's chief teacher has been suspended with immediate effect following the incident, as stated in a report by IANS.

What exactly happened with the eight-year-old student? As per Dahod District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) Mayur Parekh, "On December 20, Rampura village primary school student Asmita Mohaniya was waiting near school compound, when the main gate fell on her. She had suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the Dahod government hospital."

"Considering her critical condition, she was shifted to Ahmedabad government hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday," Parekh added. Additionally, an inquiry is constituted in the incident.

At the beginning of every academic year, a report on the school building, electrical supplies and other facilities is to be submitted to DPEO's office, there was no complaint about the school's main gate condition. Hence, the inquiry is being constituted. Two Taluka Primary Education Officers (TPEO) will be conducting an inquiry into the incident, as stated in a report by IANS.

Following this saddening incident, Parekh has instructed all TPEOs of the district to carry out fresh inspections of all government-run primary schools and their infrastructure and submit reports. Moreover, as per the government norms, if a student suffers injuries or dies because of an accident on school premises, the family is entitled for Rs 50,000 compensation.

In this regard, Parekh said that after collecting Asmita's medical reports and post-mortem reports, an application will be moved to the state secretariat for the approval of compensation, as stated in a report by IANS.