With the motive to support Class X and XII students for their Boards, the Haryana government wants temples, mosques and gurdwaras to make announcements early to wake up students so that they can prepare for their Board exams in the coming March. The state education department has also asked school authorities concerned to ask parents to wake their wards up at 4.30 am to utilise early morning time for preparation, as stated in a report by PTI.

While conveying this to the principals of all government schools, the department stressed that parents and teachers have to come up with a joint plan so that students get a few extra hours for self-study. Additionally, the department said that morning time is suitable for self-study as the mind is fresh at that hour and there is no noise from the vehicles outside to distract the students.

Giving instructions to teachers, the department said that the teachers will have to enquire through WhatsApp groups whether the students have woken up and are studying or not. And if parents are not cooperating, then it should be brought to the notice of the school management committee, it added.

Moreover, panchayat members in the villages are also asked to ensure that there is an environment of studies during the early morning hours in their villages. For the same, the department wants temples, mosques and gurdwaras to make early morning announcements (through loudspeakers) so that students get up and start studying.

With this, each student is expected to get an additional two to three hours (for studies), said Director of Secondary Education Anshaj Singh in a letter to all government school principals and district education officers. It is the collective responsibility of the whole society to provide a proper environment for the preparation of exams, the letter read. Only societies that provide support in the education of children contribute to the progress of a nation, it added.

As per a communication issued on December 20, school principals were reminded that only 70 days are left for the Board exams and were also asked to make action plans to improve the Board exam results, as stated in a report by PTI.