Jammu and Kashmir Students Association wrote to home minister Amit Shah seeking his attention to the harassment of Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). In a letter, they said, there are over 1,400 students from Kashmir valley enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and research courses at Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh.

"Students from Jammu and Kashmir are facing an uncivilized hostile culture (Goonda culture) at AMU Consistently. They have become victims of this culture of hostility," the letter read. Briefing more, it said, "Over the past three months at least seven students of J and K region were brutally assaulted resulting in grievous injuries (one of the students suffering head trauma)."

"Students from J&K are feeling unsafe and insecure which is psychologically impacting their studies," it stressed. Further, when the matter was brought to the notice of the concerned authorities, there were no steps taken to ensure students' safety and security, it added.

"The indifferent and discriminative attitude of authorities has left the students high and dry. Instead of action against the culprits, the Kashmiri students are being chastised, which is highly condemnable," the letter read. Moreover, the letter highlighted that earlier the Home Ministry had issued an advisory to take "strict action" against those responsible for such incidents. "However, in spite of all the advisories and directions, the harassment continues. The hostile (goonda) culture is an irrational and insane practice to induce fear in the society," it stressed.



Demands of the students

1. A probe and immediate arrest of all those involved in the assault on Kashmiri students.

2. A time-bound enquiry to ascertain the facts, circumstances & nefarious designs (if any) behind the continuous attacks, intimidation and harassment of Kashmiri students

3. The proctor of Aligarh Muslim University should be held accountable for his lackadaisical attitude in ensuring a safe and conducive atmosphere for J&K Students in general and students belonging to Kashmir in particular.

4. Constitute a committee to ascertain the welfare of Kashmiri students and assure them of complete safety.

5. To sensitise the nodal officers already appointed earlier for addressing such complaints from students of Jammu and Kashmir to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in the future.