The weekly holiday in madrassas in Uttar Pradesh will continue to be on Fridays, said the state madrassa education board on Saturday, December 24. For 2023, madrassas will have a total of 75 holidays, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, the annual holiday will be of 36 days including that of Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr. Moreover, the weekly holiday in the madrassas will continue to be on Friday, board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed told PTI.

Last Tuesday, December 20, a meeting was held by the madrassa board to discuss amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Non-Governmental Arabic and Persian Recognition Administration and Service Regulation - 2016, several suggestions came up, including shifting the weekly holiday of madrassa to Sundays instead of Fridays. These suggestions were said to be discussed in the upcoming board meeting in January.

In this context, Javed said, "We are not sure that this suggestion will be discussed in the board meeting to be held in January. This calendar will be treated as final." Further, disclosing the segregation of holidays, he said, 14 days of casual leave will be given to teachers and non-teaching staff in a madrassa. And madrassa managers and principals can sanction a total of four days' leave.

On national holidays, teaching work will be suspended but teachers, non-teaching staff and students will have to participate in the programs organised by being present there, he added. From time to time the holidays declared by the district magistrates at the local level due to extreme weather conditions will also be applicable to the madrassa, the chairman said.

Further, the instructions issued from time to time by the local administration will be followed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he added, as stated in a report by PTI.