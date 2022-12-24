Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday, December 23 announced the government will construct 100 more hostels in the state for SC and ST students, the Chief Minister said at present more than five lakh students belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities are staying in hostels, while addressing the valedictory ceremony of Sargiful Mahotsav-2022, organised by SC/ST Development department. More accommodation facilities will be created by December 2023, stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Stating that students should march ahead in life with a competitive spirit, the Chief Minister said children of Odisha are no less than those of any other state in the country. He called upon the students to make efforts with determination to excel in their studies and move ahead in life.

Citing the example of former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, the Chief Minister said he was one of the top hockey players who went on to become president of Hockey India due to his hard work and efficiency. He (Tirkey) is a role model for youngsters, he said. The Chief Minister also congratulated the students who passed in examinations and released a souvenir ‘Sargifula’.

Minister for SC and ST Development Jagannath Saraka also spoke on the occasion. Sargifula Mahotsav has been organised for the last 12 years in the state. This year, around 1,200 students and 170 teachers participated in the function. The students, who excelled in competitions like debate, quiz, science exhibition, creative writing, music and sports, organised for the occasion earlier, were awarded during the event.