West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose faced protests by students of Jadavpur University, of which he is the chancellor. On Saturday, December 24 when he went to attend the convocation, the members of the Student Federation of India (SFI) and the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU) waved placards and raised slogans outside the marquee set up for the programme as Bose's car went near the main convocation venue.

They demanded an early student union election, overdue for over three years. Although Bose went inside and took his chair on the podium, the sloganeering continued outside and he soon sent a word to the agitating students that he would like to meet them, as per a report by PTI.

After this, SFI and FETSU delegates entered a room next to the podium. FETSU president Aritra Majumder later said, "We have nothing against the governor. We only wanted to convey our long-standing demand to hold students' union polls which the JU authorities are delaying for no reason. We tried to intimate him about our democratic rights not being granted and he seemed to be sympathetic to our issue."

Giving more details, Majumder said Bose invited the students to the Raj Bhavan to discuss their demands in future if they are dissatisfied. The governor also told them he had taken over recently and is yet to fully grasp their problems. "Let me know things first. I will certainly look into it," an SFI leader said quoting Bose.



Additionally, the demand of the students was supported by the teachers as well. Jadavpur University Teachers Association office bearer Partha Pratim Biswas told PTI while the teachers' body supported the demand of students, fulfilment of which is long overdue, "We do not endorse choosing a solemn occasion like the convocation for registering protests even if that is done out of desperation." Condemning the move taken by the students, Biswas said, "The governor subsequently met the students. The agitation could have therefore been avoided. We condemn the form of protest and not the issue."

Speaking to the media, Bose said, "If there is a problem there can be ways to solve it. We will find the ways." Speaking at his welcome address, Bose said, "I am proud to be at a place where 42 scientists have got international laurels for their research work. I am happy to be at the annual convocation of the JU."

Addressing the students, Bose said that they will be the fulcrum of the Indian knowledge society. "Make changes in society, in fields of research and education," the governor added.