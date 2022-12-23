The High Court of Uttarakhand has directed the CBSE to grant provisional registration numbers to 42 Class XII students of a private school here. The CBSE was directed to allow these students to appear in the practical and board examinations for the 2022-23 session.

The students were denied permission to appear in the board examination based on the reason that the school had not followed proper procedures for their admission. Delivering the judgement on a writ petition filed by the students, a bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra issued the order on Thursday. This was said by the counsel for the petitioners Kartikey Hari Gupta, as stated in a report by PTI.

Giving more details Gupta said that as many as 42 students of Lucent International School, Prem Nagar, Dehradun, had filed the petition in the high court, praying for their CBSE registration and permission to appear in the Class 12 Board Examination for the ongoing session. Hearing this petition the high court directed the CBSE to issue provisional registration numbers to the students and also allow them to appear in the practical and board examination of Class XII for the 2022-23 session, Gupta added.

Regarding this, the court directed CBSE and the school to file a counter-affidavit within four days.

What was the issue?

Lucent International School, Dehradun, gave admission to 42 students in Class XII directly as a transfer case. The students submitted their valid Transfer Certificates (TCs) along with their Class 11 marksheets to the school in August 2022 at the time of admission. As fees, the school also charged a sum of about Rs 54,000 each for admission and CBSE registration fees.

But on the contrary, when the students approached the court, they found the school never deposited the registration fees nor did it take due permission from the board for their admissions, the counsel said. Additionally, the students complained to the Uttarakhand Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

Following this, the commission held an inquiry and found that the school had given admissions in violation of the CBSE procedure. What about the course of action? A case of fraud under section 420 was registered against the principal and manager of the school on December 16, as stated in a report by PTI.