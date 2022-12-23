After months of appeals from student organisations and fan clubs, Bangalore University has stated that they will include a chapter on Puneeth Rajkumar in their syllabus.

An excerpt from the recently released biography on Puneeth Rajkumar, written by Dr Sharanu Hullur, will be included in the textbooks. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Ramalingappa T Begur, member coordinator of the Bangalore University Kannada Board of Studies said that an excerpt of Neene Rajakumara will be included in the third semester Kannada language syllabus for BCom.

“The process began almost four to five months ago and all approval has been given for the inclusion of the chapter in textbooks. However, the decision is limited only to the BCom syllabus, we have not thought about adding this to other courses as yet,” he said.

Several appeals had been given both to the state government and education ministers on the implementation of a chapter on the prolific actor’s life, since his untimely death. While promises have been made to make such a change, this is the first time that it has been confirmed that a chapter will be included in the syllabus for students, as per the TNIE report. The chapter will be included in the Vanijya Kannada 3 textbook, issued by the university, under the new National Education Policy Syllabus.

Dr Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly known as Appu, worked in the Kannada cinema. He was an actor, playback singer, television presenter, producer and philanthropist. He was one of the most popular actors in Kannada cinema. He died of a cardiac arrest in October last year.