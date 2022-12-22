The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate - NEET UG 2022 revised schedule of the stray round on December 21. The candidates can now check the revised schedule on the official website.

A notice released by MCC read, "Since the Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2022 of many states was delayed and is getting over on 18.12.2022., the competent authority has decided to delay the conduction of Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling by MCC so that the states can complete their Mop Up Round and there is no overlapping between Stray Vacancy Round of MCC and Mop round of states."

According to the schedule mentioned in the notice, here are the dates and events:

December 17-20: Opting out by candidates who do not want to participate in Stray Vacancy Round

December 21-22: Processing of Seat Allotment

December 23: Results

December 24-28: Reporting and conduction of Stray Vacancy Round by Deemed Universities

Important points to keep in mind are:

1) The Last Date of Joining/ Admission (for MBBS ) in UG Counselling 2022 to be conducted by states is December 28, 2022

2) There will be 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS and B.Sc (Nursing) seats, the schedule for which will be uploaded on MCC website soon.