Three years after the alleged police violence on students during an anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest in Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, students and teachers from the institute say there has been a rise in police presence outside campus and protests of any kind on campus have seen increased restrictions.

To recall, on the evening of December 15, 2019, Delhi Police entered the university campus, fired tear gas shells and lathi-charged students and some locals inside the campus after violence broke out near the university during anti-CAA protests, according to reports. Following the attack, videos surfaced on social media that showed police officials allegedly breaking CCTV cameras inside the library, and beating students with lathis.

Restrictions on protests

"Now there is an unsaid and strange fear of speaking out. Campus politics and activism changed after the incident. There are very few student activists left who would speak up and they too, have been issued show-cause notices for participating in protests. Students are now scared of protesting or talking about anything related to politics," said Haris, who recently graduated from JMI.

Students also observed that police presence outside campus has increased since then, which they say is traumatic considering the events of December 2019. "Not just Delhi Police, but CRPF, and other police officials who are usually dressed in green or blue uniforms (that is similar to military police) are present outside the campus even before a protest is called for. Once we call for a protest on any issue and if a student heads out of the campus, they are detained or given a show cause notice," said Rahul Kapoor, a PhD scholar at JMI.

JMI has seen multiple protests before and after the 2019 violence incident - with regards to the allocation of hostel rooms, cancellation of admission of activist Safoora Zargar, and lack of good quality drinking water, among other issues. However, students informed EdexLive that they are scared to raise their voices. They fear consequences such as expulsion.

In fact, in a notice issued on the behalf of the SHO of Jamia Nagar Police Station on September 26, the university stated that “..Section 144 Cr. P.C has been imposed in the entire Okhla (Jamia Nagar) with effect from September 17, 2022, to October 11 2022.” It also noted that violation of Section 144 Cr PC is punishable under Section 188 Cr PC. Additionally, the university warned that violators would be held accountable by the Delhi Police.

“In view of the above, all students of Jamia Millia Islamia including teaching and non-teaching staff are hereby advised to not assemble in groups/ march / dharna / meetings etc in and outside the campus failing which the violators will be held responsible for action by the Delhi Police,” the notice stated. This has created fear among new students to join any kind of gathering or discussion inside the campus, said Haris.

Some students also stated that it has been difficult to mobilise students for any protests. "Canteens close earlier than before, around 8:00 pm. The timings of the campus, library and other rooms have been reduced. As a result, students leave the campus and do not stay back to discuss anything. This reduces the institution to just for classes," said Haris.

They added that if any protest is called now, the first action initiated is closing the canteen. "This makes it difficult for student activists to mobilise anyone for future protests," they said.

Dissolution of Jamia Teachers Association (JTA)

Students point out that there have been subsequent attempts to "curtail all voices inside the campus." The Jamia Teachers Association, which had earlier raised some demands with the administration regarding various issues at the institute, now stands dissolved, according to orders passed on November 17, according to reports. Among other demands, the teachers had called for proper grant of duty/study leave, reopening of university hostels, renovation of campus buildings, functioning of lifts, water coolers etc. EdexLive had earlier reported that the actions of the JMI administration drew criticism from various organisations in the academic sphere.

Additionally, professors from the institute also express that there is persistent fear and panic among them. "Although the dissolution of JTA wasn't related to anti-CAA protest, it was more related to the administration not wanting a voice in favour of teachers and students," a professor told EdexLive on the condition of anonymity. The professor also informed that many of them have received show cause notices as well. "However, despite all of this, the professors and scholars are working very hard which is reflected in the ranking of the institute this year," the professor said. The institute bagged the third rank in National Institute Ranking Frameworks (NIRF) released in July this year.

To commemorate three years of violence at the institute, students, journalists, activists and other members of civil society held a meeting yesterday, December 20, at the Press Club of India, New Delhi. "After all the atrocities, now the students are being portrayed as villains. But the students have lost their hands and eyes. Every winter, the pain strikes back and so do those memories," said Haris, as per a press release.