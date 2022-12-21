A school bus overturned, killing five students and injuring over 20 others in Manipur, today, December 21. The accident occurred on Old Cachar Road, near the Longsai area of the state's hilly district of Noney.

The accident site is about 55 km from Imphal (Manipur's capital). The students from Thambalnu Higher Secondary School were on their way to an annual school study tour to Khoupum in Noney when the accident happened. The students were being taken in two buses, and the bus carrying the girls overturned, as per a report by PTI.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The officials informed that the students were being shifted to the state capital for treatment.



"Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying school children at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, the medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation. Praying for the safety of everyone in the bus," Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, along with a video clip of the overturned bus, as per PTI.

A similar incident was reported yesterday, December 21, in Madhya Pradesh. A private pick-up vehicle carrying school students rammed into a bus. Two students were killed, and twenty others were injured in the accident.