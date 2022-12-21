Two students from an English-medium school were caught after one of them was found in possession of a country-made pistol inside the classroom, informed Jharkhand police on Wednesday, December 21. The incident came to light on December 20.

According to the police officials, the pistol was found by a teacher in the bag of a Class IX student of a CBSE-affiliated convent school, located in the Bhurkunda (a town in the Patratu Community Development or CD block) police station area. "The school authorities then informed the police, who rushed to the school and seized the firearm," Sub-divisional police officer of Patratu Birendra Kumar Chaudhary said, as per a report by PTI.

"The suspicious behaviour of a student in the classroom had drawn the attention of the teacher, following which the pistol was found. The student told the police that he brought the pistol to the school to give it to a Class VIII boy," he added.

Stating that both the students have been held, the police refused to divulge any further information. "The matter is being investigated from all angles," police officials said, as per PTI.

It may be noted that a couple of days ago, a survey revealed that the state of education in Jharkhand had suffered, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The data disclosed in the study said that the attendance of students in government schools has vastly dropped.