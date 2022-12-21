Security guards and students at Allahabad University (AU) have accused each other of initiating violence on the varsity campus which took place on Monday, December 19. In view of the incident, no classes took place on Tuesday and all work remained suspended.

The police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of Prabhakar Singh, a security guard posted at one of the campus gates. Eight people have been booked in connection with the incident, as per a report by PTI.

Two motorcycles were gutted in the varsity ruckus. Acting on another complaint lodged by a student, police have filed an FIR against the security guards for the clash and arson. The security guards, on the other hand, have alleged in their complaint that students began the violence.

It has been alleged that Vivekanand Pathak, an ex-student, had come to the union gate Monday afternoon and asked Prabhakar Singh to open the gate. When Singh refused to open the gate, Pathak slapped him. According to the guard's complaint, after he was slapped, several students gathered at the gate and started abusing and pelting stones at the security guards and burned at least two motorcycles.



Pathak in his turn accused three guards, Prabhakar Singh, MK Pandey, Tara Chand and 30-40 other unknown guards of a fatal attack on him and beating him with sticks. The administration, after the incident, had issued a statement saying that some unruly elements tried to break open the lock of the university gate and when they were stopped by the guards, they assaulted them too.

Pathak and other students gathered on the campus and raised slogans against the varsity administration on Tuesday. Student leader Ajay Samrat told the police that the administration has been given 48 hours to take action against the guards, as per PTI.