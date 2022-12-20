The vice-chancellors of three universities in Tamil Nadu called on Governor RN Ravi to discuss various issues pertaining to their varsities.

The meeting took place at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday, December 19. It was the VCs of Periyar University, Annamalai University and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Professor R Jagannathan, Professor RM Kathiresan and Dr V Geethalakshmi, respectively, who met with the governor, who is also the chancellor of all state universities.

According to a report by TNIE, this meeting assumes significance as three Bills aimed at clipping the powers of the governor in appointing vice-chancellors of 14 state universities passed by the Assembly in April are still pending with Governor RN Ravi. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who spoke about the bills in April, cited the example of Gujarat, and said that in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the appointment of the VCs was being done by the state government. Stalin also said that in the past, the appointment of the VCs in Tamil Nadu was made in consultation with the state government, reported TNIE.

So, what was discussed in the meeting on Monday between the three VCs and the Governor? RN Ravi spoke at the convocations of the varsities and suggested that the ceremonies be conducted towards the end of January 2023. Speaking to TNIE, the VCs of Periyar University and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University said that they have submitted academic performance reports of their varsities to the governor and also discussed "progressive work" taken up at the universities.