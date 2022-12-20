A pick-up vehicle for school students collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district today, December 20. Two students were killed, four were critically injured and about twenty others have also sustained injuries.



The incident occurred near Patiyari village on the Jawa-Dabhora road, about 70 km away from the Rewa district headquarters, under the limits of Panwar police station, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Venkateshwar Rao. "Legal action is being taken against owners and operators of the pick-up vehicle and the passenger bus," police officials said, as per a PTI report.

"The pick-up vehicle was going to drop students at a private school located at Jawa," they added. Meanwhile, "Two girls, aged six and eleven who were students of class 1 and 5 respectively, were killed. Twenty other students, aged 8 to 10 years, were injured. Four of them are critical. They are undergoing treatment at the Rewa Medical College," Rao said.

Two days ago, on December 18, a school bus fell into a ten feet deep pit in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh. A man and eight students were killed in the accident. According to a report by PTI, the driver lost control of the bus while trying to avoid hitting a cyclist. The cyclist died and the driver was critically injured.